Vehicles stranded on MP-UP border

Bhopal: A large number of vehicles carrying thousands of devotees to Maha Kumbh remained stuck on the border between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to a huge crowd in Prayagraj, officials said.

The vehicles heading to Prayagraj have been stopped since late last night in various holding areas near Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a post on X that food and accommodation arrangements were made for the devotees stranded in Rewa district.

Rewa city is located 130 km from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav said crores of devotees from all over the country and abroad were reaching Prayagraj to take a holy bath there on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

“Due to heavy crowds in Prayagraj, vehicles of thousands of devotees are stuck at the border under Chakghat police station in Rewa district today,” the Chief Minister said.

The state police and administration officials were present at the spot, taking care of proper arrangements of the food and accommodation for all devotees there, he said.