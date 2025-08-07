Vehicle falls into nallah in J-K's Udhampur, three CRPF jawans killed

Jammu: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives, and directed officials to ensure best possible care and assistance to the injured personnel. The incident took place around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area when the personnel were returning in a bunker vehicle from an operation from Basant Garh. The vehicle, which belongs to the 187 battalion of the force, was carrying 23 personnel. While two personnel died on the spot, 16 others were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to three. Sinha said he was saddened by the death of the CRPF personnel.

"We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. Directed senior officials to ensure best possible care & assistance", the LG said on X. Singh also condoled the loss of lives, and noted that "The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF". He said he has spoken to Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation. "Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help being ensured", he added.