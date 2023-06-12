‘Vegetable growers of Ganaur will be given a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre on production for 3 yrs’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while inaugurating the construction of works worth Rs 2,600 crore at the India International Horticulture Market, said that this is not just a building but a vision, which will double the income of the farmers. He added that along with the farmers, it will prove to be very beneficial for fruit and vegetable producers, common public and traders.



The chief minister was addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the second phase of works at India International Horticulture Market, Ganaur on National Highway No. 44 on Sunday.

On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth about Rs 55 crore. Among these, a vegetable market to be built in Bhiwani, construction of a new grain market at Siwani in Bhiwani, development of Munak purchase centre in sub-yard at Assandh in Karnal. During this, Khattar informed about the expansion of Horticulture Market and said that it will become the biggest market not only in India but also in Asia. This will give special benefits to the buyers and sellers of the states of north India. This market will be prepared as the best alternative to Azadpur, in which all kinds of facilities will be provided. He said that this initiative will directly strengthen the economic condition of Haryana.

The Chief Minister announced that the farmers producing vegetables would be given subsidies at the rate of Rs 5,000 per acre for three years. Its area and time period can also be increased as per requirement. He said that at present, vegetable production is being done on 3,000 acres in Ganaur block, which should be further increased. He said that in the nine years under the leadership of the Prime Minister, unprecedented decisions have been taken in the interests of farmers.