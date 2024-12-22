Veer Bal Diwas to be celebrated on a grand scale in Haryana on December 26

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini said that the state will observe Veer Bal Diwas on a grand scale on December 26, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to commemorate the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The state government has finalised an extensive plan to mark the occasion.

Divulging further details, Prabhleen Singh, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM, said that the main event will be a state-level programme at Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra on December 26, coinciding with Children’s Day. The Chief Minister will attend the event and pay tribute to the Sahibzadas.