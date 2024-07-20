VCAS highlights air defence evolution at Air and Missile Defence India 2024 Seminar

New Delhi: The Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) on Friday delivered a compelling address at the Air and Missile Defence India 2024 Seminar and Exhibition, highlighting the evolving dynamics of air defense systems in modern warfare. With representatives from various defence services in attendance, the VCAS underscored the critical role of the air domain as a force multiplier across multiple battlefronts, referencing recent conflicts such as the Israel-Hamas confrontation.



In his speech, the VCAS emphasised that while the fundamental requirements of an air defense (AD) system remain unchanged, the complexity and scale of modern threats necessitate significant advancements. He outlined four key components essential for any effective AD system, early warning/detection- emphasising the need for a heterogeneous setup of detection systems, and the importance of utilising RF sensors, FMCW radars, acoustic radars, and EO/IR sensors to detect a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, hypersonic missiles, and low RCS drones.

‘Secure and Redundant Communication Systems’ to ensure real-time and unambiguous data exchange, the VCAS stressed the importance of secure communication networks that can withstand potential disruptions. Robust command and control structure for leveraging the latest technology and artificial intelligence, the VCAS advocated for advanced command and control systems capable of analyzing large data volumes and recommending optimal solutions swiftly.

Further, integrated AD systems for a multi-layered defence approach was emphasised, incorporating fighter interceptors, long-range surface-to-air missiles (LRSAMs), and close-in weapon systems (CIWS) to neutralise threats effectively once identified. The VCAS also addressed the nation’s current security challenges, which range from unconventional warfare tactics to densely populated conventional battlefields. He assured attendees that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is well-prepared to handle these complexities through meticulous resource utilisation, continuous upgrades, and strategic procurements.

The Air and Missile Defence India 2024 Seminar serves as a crucial platform for discussing advancements and strategies in air defense, drawing attention to the ever-evolving landscape of modern warfare and the necessary steps to maintain national security. Former Chiefs, DG CAPS, senior retired and serving officers, members of CAPS, DRDO, industry and academia were also present in this event.