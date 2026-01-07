VB-G RAM G Act will strengthen villages and end corruption: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a sharp defence of the VB-G RAM G Act after the first cabinet meeting of the year, describing it as a landmark reform that would guarantee employment, boost the rural economy and use technology to eliminate corruption in welfare delivery.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the chief minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a law he said would lay the foundation of a “Viksit Bharat” by ensuring transparency, timely payments to workers and the creation of durable assets in villages.

Yogi Adityanath said Congress and the INDIA Bloc were questioning the law instead of welcoming a step taken in the interest of labourers, farmers and rural development. “It is surprising that instead of thanking the PM and the NDA for this important decision, they are openly defending their old corrupt practices,” he said.

Explaining the features of the Act, he said it aimed to ensure a transparent process, create and guarantee employment, and build sustainable assets in rural areas, leading to growth in rural infrastructure.

“This law will become the foundation of a developed India. The goal of a developed India can be achieved only when states are developed, and states can be developed only when our basic unit, the village, is developed,” he said.