VB G RAM G Act | Govt launches logo design contest

New Delhi: The Rural Development Ministry said a logo design competition for the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB G RAM G) has been launched.

The competition is live on the government’s citizen engagement platform MyGov, the ministry said in a post on X on Saturday, inviting people to submit creative designs reflecting the vision of rural development and employment generation.

The ministry said it seeks to promote public participation in branding the programme, which is a key pillar of the government’s rural development strategy aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”.

The last date for submitting entries is March 20, and the winner will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

In a post on X, the ministry said the logo should reflect the vision of a developed India.

According to details shared on the MyGov portal, the selected design will be adopted by the ministry for official and promotional use related to the Act and associated programmes. The competition seeks original logos that symbolise employment generation, livelihood enhancement and inclusive rural growth.

The Viksit Bharat - “Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 and provides a statutory guarantee of up to 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to rural households whose adult members volunteer for unskilled manual work.

Activists and Opposition parties have criticised the VB G-RAM-G scheme, alleging that it weakens the rights-based framework of MGNREGA, may dilute legal guarantee of work, and have also alleged that the new scheme is more centralised than MGNREGA, which was drafted after widespread consultations.