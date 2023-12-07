Vasundhara heads to Delhi amid suspense on Raj CM

Amid a suspense over the BJP’s chief ministerial pick for Rajasthan, senior party leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje was headed to New Delhi Wednesday night.

She was scheduled to take a flight to Delhi.

Sources in the Raje camp said she would be meeting the party high command on Thursday.

The development came after nearly 60 of the newly elected BJP MLAs met her at her Civil Lines residence on Monday and Tuesday.

The party sources said the name of the chief minister will be decided by the party’s parliamentary board and before that, a BJP legislature party meeting will be called.

However, the party has not yet made any announcement regarding the legislature party meeting.