Varun Gandhi pens emotional note after BJP denies him Lok Sabha election ticket

Lucknow: Following his denial of the ticket from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat, BJP MP Varun Gandhi penned an emotional letter to the people of his constituency, vowing that his connection with them will endure until his last breath.



In the heartfelt missive shared on X, Gandhi emphasised that his relationship with Pilibhit transcends political calculations, rooted deeply in love and trust.

The BJP’s decision to field Uttar Pradesh Public Works Minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit came as a surprise, replacing Gandhi, who has often criticised his own government on issues such as inflation and unemployment.

Recalling his deep ties with the constituency, Gandhi reminisced, “Today, as I write this letter, countless memories overwhelm me. I recall the little three-year-old child who first set foot in Pilibhit in 1983, holding his mother’s hand. Little did he know that this land would one day become his workplace and its people his family.”

He attributed the values instilled in him by Pilibhit to his personal and professional growth, acknowledging the honor of representing the constituency as the greatest of his life. While acknowledging the end of his tenure as an MP, Gandhi affirmed that his bond with Pilibhit would persist, pledging to continue serving the people, even if not in an official capacity, but as a devoted son.

“I entered politics to amplify the voice of the common man, and I seek your blessings to continue this endeavor, regardless of the sacrifices it may entail,” he added.

This marks the first time in over three decades that neither Varun nor his mother, Maneka Gandhi, will be contesting from the Pilibhit constituency, situated in the Terai belt bordering Nepal. Amid speculations that Varun Gandhi might contest as an independent candidate, the suspense ended when he did not appear before the nominations concluded, solidifying Prasada’s candidacy.

While Maneka Gandhi was given another chance from the Sultanpur seat, which she currently represents, the Pilibhit constituency has been held by either her or Varun since 1996.

Maneka Gandhi initially won the seat in 1989 on a Janata Dal ticket and subsequently as an Independent candidate in 1998 and 1999, before securing victories as a BJP candidate in 2004 and 2014.