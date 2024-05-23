Varun Gandhi campaigns for ‘ma’ Maneka in Sultanpur, sidesteps BJP

Lucknow: BJP leader Varun Gandhi held an election rally on Thursday to support his mother, Maneka Gandhi, the BJP candidate for the Sultanpur constituency.



The constituency is set to vote on May 25 during the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In his speech, Varun Gandhi emphasised the special bond between Maneka Gandhi and the people of Sultanpur, stating, “There is only one constituency in the country where its people do not call their MP ‘Sansad’ but ‘Maa’...I am here not just to gather support for my mother but the mother of Sultanpur.”

While highlighting Maneka Gandhi’s achievements, Varun Gandhi notably avoided mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He refrained from discussing the BJP’s accomplishments or explicitly asking for votes for the party, instead urging, “Please vote for Maa.”

Varun Gandhi’s speeches underscored the unparalleled power of a mother.

“A mother holds the power equal to that of the divine. Everyone may leave your side, but a mother never does. Today, I am here to seek support for my mother,” he stated. He also highlighted the unique respect the people of Sultanpur have for Maneka Gandhi, noting, “In Sultanpur, people refer to my mother as ‘Mataji’.”

Commenting on the high-profile nature of the election, he said, “In many places, charismatic figures are contesting the elections.”

Varun Gandhi’s campaign aimed to garner local support by emphasising the personal bond between Maneka Gandhi and the constituents of Sultanpur.

Maneka Gandhi expressed confidence in her son’s efforts, stating that Varun’s campaign would bolster her chances of increasing her winning margin.

The Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat holds significant importance, being situated next to Amethi, where the BJP’s Gandhi candidate faces a tough battle against the Samajwadi Party’s Ram Bhual Nishad and the BSP’s Udraj Verma, who could split the OBC vote traditionally aligned with the SP.

Maneka Gandhi is contesting from Sultanpur for the second consecutive time, having previously won by a margin of approximately 14,000 votes. This election, she aims for a more decisive victory.

Despite limited campaign support from top BJP leaders, with only Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath campaigning for her, the BJP is hopeful of strong backing from the local fishermen community, who number around two lakh voters.

This optimism is bolstered by their leader, Sanjay Nishad, head of the Nishad Party, who is a minister in the Adityanath government.