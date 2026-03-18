Varanasi: ‘Iftar’ on boat in Ganga sparks protest

Varanasi: Police have registered a case and detained 14 youths following allegations that non-vegetarian food was consumed during an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga and leftovers were thrown into the river, triggering protests.



The complaint was filed at Kotwali Police Station by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha city president Rajat Jaiswal. In the complaint, Jaiswal alleged that a group of youths from the Muslim community held an iftar on a boat in the Ganga, consumed chicken biryani and disposed of the remaining food in the river.

He claimed that the act hurt religious sentiments and caused anger among the public. He further alleged that the incident was carried out deliberately with the intention of hurting Hindu sentiments.

A video of the alleged incident was also submitted to the police.

Jaiswal has demanded action against those involved as well as against the boat operator, including cancellation of the boat’s licence to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Station House Officer Dayashankar Singh said an FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint. He confirmed that 14 youths have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Further investigation in the matter is underway.