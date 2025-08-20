Varanasi: Early floods raise alarm, scientists blame ‘shrinking’ Ganga

Varanasi: The unusually early arrival of floods in July and the first week of August has triggered alarm among river scientists and residents of Varanasi, who describe the phenomenon as both unnatural and man-made.

Experts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) warn that unless urgent steps are taken to restore the Ganga’s natural flow, the city and the wider basin could face worsening disasters in the coming years.

For the first time in decades, floods arrived more than a month earlier than usual. “This is not natural. It is the result of human interference with the river system. In the last 30 years, the Ganga has narrowed drastically, and that is why even with less rainfall and discharge, vast parts of Varanasi and the basin experienced flooding,” said Prof. B.D. Tripathi, noted river scientist at BHU.

He explained that heavy siltation has raised the riverbed, reducing its capacity to carry water. “Sand dunes along the banks during summer are evidence of how the riverbed is rising. Encroachments along the basin have further reduced both depth and width of the Ganga. If the river had retained its natural depth, the water would have flowed within its channel without spilling over,” he said.

Prof UK Choudhary of IIT-BHU highlighted the broader issue of soil erosion. “Since 2003, the Ganga has been identified as a hotspot of erosion and sedimentation. Even after 22 years, no concrete solution has been implemented. Mismanagement of agricultural fields in the basin continues to add enormous sediment loads every year, pushing the river further away from its natural course,” he said.

For residents, the sudden surge in water has been devastating. Rajkumar Yadav, a boatman at Assi Ghat, recalled: “Usually, we are prepared for floods in September. This year, by July itself the water came rushing in. We had to shift our belongings in the night. The water level was so high that boats were tied almost at the steps of our houses.”

In Nagwa, families scrambled to save cattle and household items. Sunita Devi, a resident, said: “The government talks of cleaning Ganga every year, but the river is only becoming shallower. The floodwaters entered our homes so early that we could not even save our schoolbooks and furniture.”

Local activists blame encroachment and illegal sand mining for exacerbating the crisis. “The Ganga is not just a river, it is a lifeline for millions. If we fail to act now, the ecological and human cost will be unbearable,” warned Prof. Tripathi.