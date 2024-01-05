Varanasi court to decide today on making ASI survey public

VARANASI: A Varanasi court is likely to make a decision on Saturday about the release of copies of the classified ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex to the Muslim and Hindu communities.



The court of District Judge A K Vishvesh on Friday said since the order on the issue has not been typed out yet, it will be given on Saturday, said Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer for the Hindu side.

The counsels of both Hindu and Muslim sides as well as that of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) were present in court. The ASI on Wednesday urged the court not to make its report public for at least four more weeks. The ASI submitted its survey report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18.

The judge could not take up the matter on Thursday as he was busy at an event, his office said, adding that the matter was then posted for Friday.

Following a July 21 order of the district court, the ASI carried out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The survey was ordered by the court after the petitioners claimed the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

The Allahabad High Court had on December 19 dismissed several pleas from the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking restoration of a temple where the Gyanvapi mosque now stands .

Yadav on Thursday said that this high court order is likely to be put before Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court of Varanasi on January 19.

The counsel for the ASI, Amit Srivastav, on Wednesday told the judge of the district court that the high court had also said in its order that, if necessary, the Civil Judge Senior Division Fast Track Court can order a survey of the Gyanvapi complex once again.

Therefore, if the survey report comes into the public domain now, a situation of contradiction may arise. Therefore, four weeks’ time should be given to open the survey report and make it available to the parties, the counsel had said.