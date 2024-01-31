Varanasi Court grants Hindus permission to worship deities in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

In a significant development, a Varanasi district court has granted permission to the Hindu side to conduct prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque, adding a new dimension to the ongoing legal dispute with profound implications for religious sentiments and historical narratives.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu petitioners, hailed the court’s decision as a “turning point” and a “historic verdict.”

The court directed the district administration to facilitate the performance of prayers by the Hindu side, with a nominated priest from the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, within a week. This ruling implies that the puja in the basement will commence after the stipulated seven days.

Jain underscored the significance of the court’s order, emphasising that it marks a notable shift by granting individuals the right to perform puja in the designated area. He confirmed the submission of the order copy to the District Magistrate for immediate compliance and expressed confidence in a swift resolution of the legal battle.

Madan Mohan, another advocate representing the Hindu side, echoed Jain’s sentiments, asserting that there was no legitimate basis for halting the puja in the designated area.

However, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee announced plans to contest the district court’s ruling in the Allahabad High Court.

Maulana Khalid Rashid, a prominent cleric and Imam of Tilewali Masjid in Lucknow, expressed the intention to challenge the order legally, citing the historical significance of the mosque and Muslims’ right to offer namaz.

In anticipation of opposition, Vishnu Jain stated their intent to file a caveat before the Allahabad HC, advocating for a fair hearing.

The case revolves around the basement (tehkhana) formerly used by Somnath Vyas’ family for puja until 1993, when state authorities halted the practice after the demolition of the Babri Mosque. The recent cleaning of the basement during an archaeological survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India further underscored its significance.

This verdict follows the Hindu petitioners’ application filed earlier in the Supreme Court seeking the de-sealing of the ‘wazukhana’ area within the Gyanvapi mosque premises. The sealing of this area in 2022, subsequent to the discovery of a ‘Shivling,’ prompted the Hindu side to request another comprehensive survey by the Archaeological Survey of India.

In recent developments, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has conducted scientific studies claiming that the Gyanvapi mosque was built atop a temple.

This adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battle, with implications for both religious sentiments and historical narratives.

As legal proceedings continue, the decision to allow Hindu prayers in the Gyanvapi mosque’s southern cellar remains a focal point in the broader discourse surrounding religious rights and heritage preservation.