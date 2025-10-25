Varanasi court allows replacement of cloth sealing Gyanvapi Wuzu Khana

Varanasi: The Varanasi district court on Friday permitted the replacement of the cloth used to seal the wuzu khana (ablution area) of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. District Judge Sanjeev Shukla passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides and accepted the plea submitted by the Hindu side, which stated that the cloth had been damaged due to monsoon rains.

According to the court’s direction, the cloth will be replaced on October 29 in the presence of District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar and representatives of both the Hindu and Muslim sides. The court has instructed that the replacement be carried out under proper supervision to maintain the integrity of the seal and ensure compliance with previous judicial orders.

The wuzu khana area of the Gyanvapi mosque was sealed in May 2022 following the orders of the Supreme Court, which had directed that the area around the structure claimed to be a “Shivling” should be protected. The apex court had also transferred the case related to the survey of the mosque complex from the civil judge to the district judge, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

In the present case, the Hindu side argued that the cloth sealing the wuzu khana had become worn out and torn because of weather exposure, making it necessary to replace it to preserve the sanctity of the court’s earlier order. The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, raised objections to the plea, expressing concern that the replacement process could disturb the existing status quo.