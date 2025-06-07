Vande Bharat train to Kashmir: Journey through engineering marvels, jaw-dropping beauty

Katra: Criss-crossing the world’s highest railway bridge which appears to kiss the clouds, the long-awaited train to Kashmir is no longer a distant dream but a reality offering a jaw-dropping and adventurous journey through the picturesque terrain.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two specially designed Vande Bharat trains between Katra town and Srinagar city, reducing travel time between the two places by two to three hours and ensuring all-weather surface connectivity with the Kashmir valley.

The train gracefully runs through narrow gorges, deep valleys crowned with lush green forests and towering Himalayan peaks, amid serpentine tunnels carved deep into the heart of the Shivaliks, with River Chenab running parallel to it.

The man-made engineering marvels include the highest Chenab bridge, India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge and the 13-kilometre T-50 tunnel.

For travellers from across the country, especially nature-loving tourists, this journey promises an unforgettable passage through one of the most scenic and awe-inspiring routes on Earth.

“It is not an ordinary train but one meant for tourism — a visual feast and a traveller’s date with nature, with beautiful and eye-catching scenery. I love it. I will remember it for years to come,” said author Satesh Verma from Delhi while talking to a news agency.

Nestled in the northernmost part of India, Jammu and Kashmir stands as a timeless symbol of natural splendour and serene beauty. Among the many ways to experience this enchanting region, a train ride from Katra to Kashmir offers a breathtaking journey through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the country.

Locomotive Pilot Manoj Kumar Meena expressed pride in driving the first train to Kashmir, calling it “a simple journey through a wonderland with ever-changing frames of nature — from forests to rocky mountain peaks, deep valleys and narrow gorges, alongside man-made marvels.”