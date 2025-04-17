Vande Bharat train launch event in Kashmir postponed due to adverse weather conditions

New Delhi: The much-anticipated inauguration of the first Vande Bharat train service to Jammu and Kashmir has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, a government source confirmed to Millennium Post.

Originally slated to be flagged off this week, the semi-high-speed train marks a significant milestone in Indian Railways’ expansion into the Kashmir Valley. However, heavy rainfall and snowfall in several parts of the Union Territory over the past few days have hampered logistical arrangements for the high-profile event. “The inauguration has been deferred due to bad weather. A new date will be announced after a thorough review of the conditions,” an official said.

The Vande Bharat service to Kashmir is expected to play a transformative role in enhancing connectivity and boosting tourism in the region. Once operational, the train will provide faster and more comfortable travel between the Valley and the rest of the country.

The project is part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), a 272-km-long railway corridor seen as a strategic infrastructure initiative that will bring Jammu and Kashmir closer to the national mainstream.

Railway authorities had been gearing up for a grand inaugural ceremony, likely to be attended by top dignitaries from the Centre and the Union Territory. However, the unfavourable weather conditions forced a last-minute change in plans. Despite the temporary setback, officials remain upbeat about the project timeline. “The train will begin operations very soon. The overall project is on track and nearing completion,” the source said.

In a related development, the Special Protection Group (SPG), New Delhi, on Tuesday issued an official notice to senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir regarding the postponement of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to the Union Territory on April 19. The message, which supersedes earlier communications dated April 13 and 14, advised relevant authorities to take necessary action accordingly.