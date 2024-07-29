Vande Bharat testament to India’s rapid dev: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted India’s rapid development over the past decade, citing the ‘Vande Bharat’ train as a key example. Speaking to journalists before departing from Chandigarh Railway Station on the ‘Amritsar-Ajmer Vande Bharat’ train, Saini expressed his enthusiasm for the new train service.



He criticised the Congress for undermining the country with falsehoods and praised PM Modi for strengthening the nation. Addressing the “Haryana Mange Hisab” issue, Saini said Bhupinder Singh Hooda should account for his decade in office. He accused the previous government of failing to register FIRs for the poor, provide job opportunities, and ensure proper crop compensation and MSP. Under the current administration, MSP is provided for 14 crops, and welfare schemes benefit even the most disadvantaged. Saini also condemned Rahul Gandhi for making false claims during the Lok Sabha elections, accusing him of dishonouring the Constitution. Upon arrival at the railway station, Saini was welcomed by Station Superintendent D K Singh and Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary. He expressed confidence that the BJP would achieve a significant victory in the upcoming elections.