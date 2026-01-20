Vande Bharat Sleeper train to begin regular Howrah–Kamakhya service this week

Kolkata: India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will begin regular operations on the Howrah–Kamakhya route later this week, following its flag-off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, according to a statement issued by Eastern Railway.

Train No 27576 Kamakhya–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will start running from January 22, departing Kamakhya at 6:15 pm daily except Wednesdays and reaching Howrah at 8:15 am the next day. The return service, Train No 27575 Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, will commence from January 23, leaving Howrah at 6:20 pm daily except Thursdays and arriving at Kamakhya at 8:20 am.

The train will halt at Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, New Bangaigaon and Rangiya stations in both directions.

Bookings for the Howrah–Kamakhya service will open from January 20 through the Passenger Reservation System and online platforms.

The fully air-conditioned sleeper train is designed for overnight travel. Facilities include ergonomically designed berths, luggage space, modern toilets, modular pantries and specially-abled friendly features. Local cuisine will be included in the fare.

Safety provisions include the indigenous Kavach system, fire protection measures and CCTV surveillance, while advanced disinfectant technology has been incorporated to maintain hygiene standards.

Eastern Railway said the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is aimed at meeting rising passenger demand and strengthening rail connectivity between eastern and north-eastern India.