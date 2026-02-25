Vande Bharat Express to link Srinagar and Jammu from March 1: NR

Jammu: In a major boost to rail connectivity within Jammu and Kashmir, the Vande Bharat Express train service between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar is now being extended up to Jammu Tawi, the Northern Railway said on Tuesday.



With this extension, which will come into effect from March 1, passengers can travel between Jammu and Srinagar in less than five hours, a substantial reduction in travel time compared to road journeys. Road connectivity in this region, particularly along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, often faces disruptions due to landslides, heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions. The extension of Vande Bharat services offers a dependable, all-weather alternative that ensures safety, comfort and punctuality.

The step was taken in view of the demand of the people of the region.

The premium train service between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, following the inauguration of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which provided the Valley all-weather rail connectivity.

According to officials, the Vande Bharat Express between Katra and Srinagar has been availed by nearly 3.75 lakh passengers across two pairs of trains in its first six months of operation, marking a significant milestone.