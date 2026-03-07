Vajpayee gave birth to Uttarakhand but Modi guiding it into brighter and clearer future: Shah

HARIDWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched and laid the foundation for public welfare schemes worth more than Rs 1,132 crore in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, marking a major milestone in Pushkar Singh Dhami’s four-year rule.

Union minister Ajay Tamta and several other dignitaries joined him for this occasion.

While addressing the public, Amit Shah said that this was not just a celebration of four years of Dhami’s rule but also nine years of his party’s rule. Shah said that this was a celebration of the long-fought freedom of Uttarakhand, referring to the firing incident at Rampur Tiraha during the statehood movement.

Shah said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave birth to Uttarakhand, but now PM Modi was guiding Uttarakhand into a brighter and clearer future.

It should also be mentioned that Amit Shah said that these schemes are not just for public welfare but also for the growth of Uttarakhand.

Shah said that these schemes are a testament to PM Modi’s vision for Uttarakhand’s growth. Shah also said that these schemes are a symbol of his party’s rule in Uttarakhand.

Shah declared that the state has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years, and the last nine years have been the “golden era” for

Uttarakhand. The projects announced will help Uttarakhand develop at an even faster pace, he said.

Shah also touched upon the criminal justice reforms and said, “These new laws are not only laws, but they are the modernisation of our laws, and justice will be delivered faster.”