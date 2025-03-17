Vaishno Devi shrine sees massive increase in donations

Jammu: Pilgrim donations at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to Rs 171.90 crore in Financial Year 2024-25 (till January) from Rs 63.85 crore in 2020-21, according to the temple board.

Similarly, the gold offerings at the shrine have also increased from over nine kgs to 27.7 kgs and silver from over 753 kgs to over 3,424 kgs during the same period, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has said.

Replying to an RTI application filed by Jammu-based activist Raman Sharma, the shrine board said an amount of Rs 63.85 crore were received as donation or offering in the FY 2020-21 followed by Rs 166.68 crore in FY 2021-22, Rs 223.12 crore in FY 2022-23, Rs 231.50 crore in FY 2023-24 and Rs 171.90 crore in FY 2024-25 (upto January this year).

Only 17.20 Lakh pilgrims, the lowest in over three decades, visited the shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district in 2020 when the temple, for the first time in its history, remained closed for five months due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It reopened for pilgrims on August 16 2020.

From 13.95 lakh in 1986, when the shrine board took over the affairs of the shrine for better management, there has been a steady increase of pilgrim footfalls with each passing year, touching an all time high of 1.04 crore in 2012 against 1.01 crore the previous year.

According to the official figures, the pilgrim arrival at the shrine was 55.88 lakh in 2021, 91.25 lakh in 2022, 95.22 lakh in 2023 and 94.84 lakh in 2024.