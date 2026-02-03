Vaishnaw: Rs 11,486 crore allocated for Northeast rail projects in Budget

Guwahati: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said over Rs 11,400 crore has been allocated for the Northeastern states under his ministry in the Union Budget, a five-fold increase from the allocation about a decade ago.

He said a “new dimension” for the Northeast in the railways sector is unfolding as work on ongoing projects progressing well.

Addressing reporters via video conference, Vaishnaw said, “In Budget 2026-27, Rs 11,486 crore has been allocated for the NE states. Besides, projects worth Rs 72,468 crore are already underway in the region.”

“The budgetary allocation is an increase by five times of what was given for the region in 2014,” he added.

He said the project connecting Bhutan is a major one in the Northeast, along with those enhancing intra-regional connectivity.

“Mizoram has been connected with railways network. The project in Manipur has resumed after a brief hiatus. The one to connect Kohima (Nagaland) is going on. Proposals for increased railway connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh are in an advanced stage,” Vaishnaw said.

“A new dimension for the Northeast is unfolding and the progress of the projects has been good,” he added.

The Union minister also said environmental-related aspects are being kept in mind while implementing the projects in the region.