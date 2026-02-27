Vaishnaw launches RailTech policy to transform Rlys

New Delhi: Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched an ambitious plan on Thursday to transform the country’s rail system, unveiling “52 reforms in 52 weeks” along with a new RailTech policy and the complete digitisation of the Railway Claims Tribunal.



Speaking to media persons at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, he stated that the reforms are one of the most comprehensive reform initiatives in recent years, aimed at promoting innovation, enhancing safety, improving passenger services, and modernising administrative and operational processes at Indian Railways.

The reforms are meant to bring about structural and technology-driven changes in various areas, including freight optimisation and employee welfare, among others. The focal point of the reform initiative is the new RailTech policy, a special digital gateway that will help connect the national transporter with startups, researchers, and innovators through a single window.

“One of the cornerstone reforms is the RailTech policy,” Vaishnaw said. “This policy will help create a structured and systematic platform for startups, researchers, and innovators to interact with Indian Railways. Innovators can directly submit their ideas and solutions through the RailTech portal. The entire process will be end-to-end digital, transparent, and simplified.”

He pointed out that the policy represents a paradigm shift in technology adoption, where procurement-oriented technology adoption gives way to a more innovative approach. “Our focus is on embracing new technologies without getting entangled in the typical vendor selection process. The RailTech portal will simplify the process and enable startups to easily suggest and implement innovative solutions,” the minister said.

RailTech policy was developed after extensive consultations with various stakeholders in the industry. “We looked at successful innovation initiatives such as the iDEX scheme in the defence sector, telecom innovation policies, and biotech industry policies. We have learned from these experiences and developed a practical and industry-friendly RailTech policy,” he said. To help ideas translate into reality, Indian Railways will also provide financial support to promising technologies. “If a startup has a good solution, such as AI-based safety detection or track monitoring solutions, the Railways will offer financial assistance, which may include support for up to 50 per cent of the project requirements in deserving cases. After validation, the technology will be scaled up with large orders to facilitate widespread use,” Vaishnaw clarified.

However, safety is still the paramount concern, according to the minister, who emphasised the role of new technology in the prevention of accidents and the improvement of reliability. The minister cited the use of AI, infrared cameras, radar, ultrasound, and drones to identify problems proactively, prior to the occurrence of incidents. For example, AI-based systems can identify problems with tracks, electrical systems, or safety before they become incidents, allowing for preventive measures and improving the safety of passengers. The proposed pilots will begin at the divisional level before going national.

As part of the reforming efforts, the RailTech policy has been officially identified as the third reform within the “52 reforms in 52 weeks” framework, indicating the government’s determination to integrate innovation into rail operations.