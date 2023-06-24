Vaishnaw dedicates development works to people in Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Saharanpur railway station Saturday and dedicated various developmental works for the public. The inauguration event was also attended by Brijesh Singh, Minister of State, PWD/UP, MLA Saharanpur Nagar Rajiv Gumbar and Rampur Maniharan, Devendra Nim along with other respected dignitaries of the area. Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager Northern Railway, Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager New Delhi, Manjeet Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager Ambala, and other officials from Northern Railway Headquarters office, Ambala and Delhi Division were also present on the occasion.

During his visit, Vaishnaw dedicated the work of 1340 meters long storm water cum sewerage pipeline from Khalasi Line to Dhamola River which has been constructed at the cost of Rs 6.51 crore. The commissioning of the new work has resolved the very old problem of the back flowing of water towards the colonies of ward no 12, Saharanpur as the capacity of the old drain was insufficient to serve the purpose at present. Under this work, the old arch drain has been replaced with a 1.6-meter diameter RCC Hume pipe enhancing the drainage capacity by 1.82 times. Manholes have been made at every 25 to 30 meters distance to facilitate cleaning, de-silting. The 550 meters of the road over the drain has been made of M30 grade concrete to make it maintenance-free.