Vaishnaw announces four new Amrit Bharat trains to poll-bound Bihar

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in Bihar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that four new Amrit Bharat trains will be launched very soon from various cities of the country, including Delhi, to the state.

Vaishnaw, who was in Bihar to inaugurate several railway projects, said that the four Amrit Bharat trains will run between New Delhi-Patna, Darbhanga-Lucknow, Malda Town-Lucknow and Saharsa-Amritsar.

He laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several important schemes at the Karpurigram station complex in Samastipur rail division of Bihar.

Vaishnaw also inspected the Digha Bridge Halt in Patna and took a thorough review of passenger facilities, cleanliness of platforms, and lighting and security arrangements there, the Railway Ministry said.

“During the inspection, he gave clear instructions to the concerned officials that providing modern and safe rail experience to all passengers should be a priority,” ministry said in a statement.

After that, Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for Karpurigram station upgradation work to be done at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore.

“Under this, modernisation of the station building, waiting room, toilet, digital information system, drinking water facility, ramp for disabled people and other passenger facilities will be done. He also inaugurated many newly constructed passenger facilities at Karpurigram station,” the statement said.

The railway minister also performed the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of underground railway subway to be built at a cost of Rs 14 crore.

Vaishnaw said that this underground railway subway will provide great relief to the local vehicular traffic and will also help in smooth and safe movement of trains.

The minister further said that several thousand kms of new rail lines have been laid during the 11 years of Modi government.

“This work not only strengthens the infrastructure but also accelerates economic and social development,” Vaishnaw said.

He emphasised that the Central government is committed to make states like Bihar partners in the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

According to Vaishnaw, several other projects which will be soon launched in Bihar are Bhagalpur-Jamalpur 3rd line, Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya double line, and Rampurhat-Bhagalpur double line, among others. Minister of State (Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) Ramnath Thakur and local BJP MLA Sanjiv Chaurasia were present during the event.