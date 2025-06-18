Vadra skips ED summons again, cites court permission to travel abroad

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, skipped his scheduled deposition before the Enforcement Directorate for the second time in a money laundering case linked to UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari, official sources said on Tuesday.

Vadra’s lawyer said his client was travelling abroad with the “prior”

permission of the court to attend his daughter’s graduation ceremony.

He was asked to appear on Tuesday (June 17) after he failed to do so on June 10.

The federal probe agency may issue him a

fresh date after examining his reply.

The permission to travel (on June 17) was obtained well before the service of the latest summons and an intimation has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate

also, advocate Suman Jyoti Khaitan said.