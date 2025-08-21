V-P battle: NDA’s Radhakrishnan files nomination

New Delhi: NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the vice-presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders.

Modi, flanked by Radhakrishnan and senior NDA leaders, handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha secretary general PC Mody, who is the returning officer for the vice-presidential election.

The four sets of nomination papers have Modi, Singh, Shah and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh as lead proposers.

A prospective vice-presidential candidate is required to get his nomination paper subscribed to by at least 20 electors as proposers and at least another 20 electors as seconders.

The NDA has ensured representation of all its constituents as proposers and seconders in the four sets of nomination papers that were filed.

The returning officer examined the nomination papers following which Radhakrishnan signed a register. The returning officer then handed over an acknowledgement slip of the nomination papers to the Prime Minister.

Kharge introduces Reddy

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday felicitated their joint vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament).

Introducing Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties decided to field someone who has been dedicated to constitutional principles and Reddy is one such person.

The leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha described Reddy as a “towering figure” in Indian jurisprudence and said he is renowned for his unwavering commitment to justice.

Kharge said the former judge has been a fearless champion of social, economic, and political equality, delivering landmark judgments that have strengthened the fabric of India’s democracy.

“This vice-presidential election is not merely a contest for an office; it is an ideological battle for the soul of our nation. While the ruling party has chosen the ideology of RSS, we uphold the Constitution and its values as our guiding

light,” he said.