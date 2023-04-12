Uzbekistan invites India’s EC to witness referendum

Uzbekistan has invited India’s Election Commission to witness a “historic” referendum it is holding on April 30 on a series of amendments to the country’s Constitution, Uzbek diplomats said on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan’s ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov said constitutions of 190 countries including that of India were studied to bring in holistic and comprehensive changes to the Constitution of the country. “Our Constitution will be a holistic and comprehensive one that will take Uzbekistan on a new path of growth, development, prosperity,” he said.