Uttarakhand: Valley of Flowers opens for tourists

Gopeshwar: The Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district opened to tourists for this year on Sunday, an official said.

The Valley of Flowers, known for its meadows of endemic alpine flowers and variety of flora, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2005.

Forest Range Officer Chetna Kandpal of the Valley of Flowers Range said that the first group of 83 tourists from Ghangaria were given permission by issuing permit for the national park. Four tourists had taken permission online and 79 tourists had taken permission in a normal way. Thousands of tourists from India and abroad come here every year.