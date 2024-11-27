Uttarakhand High Court asks State to ensure law and order

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court recently directed the police and civil administration to maintain law and order in and around the Jama Masjid in Uttarkashi after tensions rose following demands by Hindutva outfits to demolish the mosque.

In an order dated November 22, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Rakesh Thapliyal asked the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to ensure that no untoward incident happens in the area.

The Court will hear the matter again on November 27.

The intervention was made in the case by Alpsankhayak Seva Samiti which

has sought protection of the mosque against demands by Hindutva outfit leaders to demolish it.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the petitioners have alleged that the Hindutva outfit leaders are threatening to demolish the mosque and have spread false information about the religious place’s legality.

In particular, the petitioner has sought action against the hate speeches being given by the Hindutva outfit leaders against Muslims.

In October, violence had broken out in Uttarkashi after a rally was taken out by right-wing groups to demand demolition of the 55-year-old mosque.

Advocates Dr. Kartikey Hari Gupta, Pallavi Bahuguna, Rafat Munir Ali, Irum Zeba and Imran Ali Khan represented the petitioners.

Advocate Rakesh

Kumar Joshi represented the State of Uttarakhand.

Advocate Saurav Adhikari represented Union of India. The dispute dates back to September 2024, with protests escalating into violent clashes on November 3.

Right-wing groups claim the mosque, built in 1969 and registered as a Waqf property in 1987, was constructed on government land.

The ASS counters that the mosque stands on legally purchased land

and has served as a Sunni Muslim place of worship for over 50 years.