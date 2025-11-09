Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces pension hike for statehood activists

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced an increase in the pension for activists who fought for the creation of the state.

He also said there were plans to name key infrastructure facilities after those who lost their lives during the movement.

The announcement was made at a programme held here on Saturday, a day before the state's 25th Foundation Day.

The chief minister said pension for statehood activists who spent at least seven days in jail or were injured during the movement will be increased from Rs 6,000 per month to Rs 7,000 per month.

Dhami also announced a hike in the pension for other activists from Rs 4,500 per month to Rs 5,500 per month.

In addition, he said the pension for activists who were injured or completely disabled during the agitation will be raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per month, and they will be provided with a medical attendant for their care.

The chief minister further said that the pension for the dependents of activists killed during the movement will be increased from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 5,500 per month.

The state is celebrating its silver jubilee on Sunday.