Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable economic growth garners praise from President Murmu

GREATER NOIDA: Commending dedication shown by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in providing steadfast “direction” to Uttar Pradesh’s progress, President Droupadi Murmu while speaking at the inaugural Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show held at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida, expressed her belief that this trade show would be a significant milestone in the state’s developmental journey.



She congratulated all the participants and applauded the Chief Minister’s tireless efforts.

The President highlighted the event’s participation of over 2000 manufacturers, including established industrial giants, budding entrepreneurs, and foreign embassy representatives. She emphasised the pivotal role it plays in promoting the state’s products globally.

In her address, President Murmu lauded Uttar Pradesh’s remarkable economic progress, stating, ‘UP has made a special contribution to the economic development of the country in the last six years. The GDP of UP has increased from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 22 lakh crore. This achievement of economic growth is indeed commendable.’

Uttar Pradesh has recently taken significant steps in economic development and investment, simplifying business procedures, accelerating infrastructure development, and becoming the fastest-growing economy in India, as noted by the President.