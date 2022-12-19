Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt sets up 200 health ATMs

Lucknow: In its ongoing pursuit to enhance health services in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has set up health ATMs and has also provided health experts to run them at 200 identified health units. The government intends to install health ATMs at all the 4,600 wellness centres in the state soon and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already made an announcement in this regard.

Besides, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the concerned officials are preparing to provide the facility of teleconsultation at all the health centres of the state and the training of health workers has already started in this context.It is noteworthy that the Chief Minister inaugurated the first health ATM of the state in the month of September this year to upgrade health services in the state. A health ATM can conduct tests for more than 30 diseases immediately. Training of 200 health workers from all over the state has been completed at the National Health Mission Headquarters to operate the health ATM machines installed in the primary health centres, community health centres and district hospitals of state.