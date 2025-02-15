Uttar Pradesh: Traffic chaos returns as Maha Kumbh crowd surges on weekend in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Traffic congestion has once again gripped Prayagraj as the weekend crowd for Maha Kumbh 2025 surges, causing disruptions across the city.

With thousands of devotees arriving for the grand spiritual event, roads leading to the pilgrimage site are witnessing long jams, severely impacting local residents.

On the 33rd day of the event, 79.73 lakh devotees had taken a holy dip by 4 pm. Since January 13, the total count of bathers has surged to 49.93 crore, with officials expecting the figure to breach the 50-crore mark soon.

However, the massive influx of pilgrims has led to severe traffic snarls across Prayagraj. A one-kilometer-long queue of vehicles was reported in the Sulemsarai area, while the Naini Bridge witnessed a 1.5-kilometer-long jam in the morning. The swelling crowd in the Sangam area has forced authorities to halt pedestrian movement at multiple barriers, with police making continuous announcements urging devotees to wait until the area is decongested.

The citizens of Prayagraj experienced a massive traffic jam across several routes in the city, particularly from Niranjan Talkies to the Clock Tower. Commuters attempting to reach the old city via alternate routes found no respite, as heavy congestion was also reported in Chowk, Johnstonganj, Khusru Bagh overbridge, Leader Road, near Allahabad High Court, Pani Ki Taki, Chaufatka, Suolemsarai, Dhoomanganj, Teliarganj, Shivkuti area, Phaphamau, Bai Ka Bagh, Rambagh, Noor Ullah Road, Motimahiganj, Baihrana, and other areas.

Even narrow lanes and shortcuts remained packed with vehicles and devotees, offering no escape from the gridlock. By evening, the situation had worsened, with commuters taking several hours to reach their destinations.

“The devotion and faith of the people are commendable, but managing this unprecedented crowd remains a challenge. We are working tirelessly to ensure smooth movement,” said a senior police officer Ramit Sharma.

The situation is expected to intensify over the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday likely to see an even bigger turnout. Anticipating the surge, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting in Lucknow, instructing senior officials to personally oversee traffic management.

“There should be no traffic jams on roads leading to Maha Kumbh. Devotees should not face any inconvenience. If any blockage occurs, the responsible officers will be held accountable,” he asserted.

The ripple effects of the Maha Kumbh rush have led to massive jams in neighbouring districts, particularly Ayodhya, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Barabanki.

The surge of devotees in Ayodhya has been unprecedented, with over 1 million pilgrims arriving on a single day after taking a dip in Prayagraj.