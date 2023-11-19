Uttar Pradesh to introduce anti-sleep devices in buses for enhanced safety

Lucknow: In a significant move toward ensuring passenger safety, Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) of Uttar Pradesh, Dayashankar Singh, announced the imminent installation of anti-sleep devices in buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation.



The initiative, set to commence on an experimental basis in 10 buses, aims to enhance safety measures for both passengers and drivers.

Singh revealed that M/s Inceptum Technica Solution Private Limited has been selected as the agency responsible for implementing the anti-sleep devices. Expressing optimism about the project’s success, he stated that, if proven effective, the devices would be progressively installed in 680 buses in the initial phase.

Highlighting the potential impact on safety, the Transport Minister explained that the anti-sleep device incorporates an LED system that will blink for 5 to 8 seconds in night mode and 6 to 9 seconds in day mode, triggered by the possibility of the driver dozing off.

Subsequently, a buzzer will sound, followed by a siren, and an automatic SMS alert will be sent to the headquarters.