Uttar Pradesh to deploy high-tech surveillance to block infiltrators from welfare benefits

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has drawn up a comprehensive high-tech strategy to ensure that infiltrators are blocked from gaining access to welfare schemes and essential public services.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed senior officials to strengthen verification systems using advanced biometric technology and to intensify drives to detect illegal migrants living with forged documents.

Authorities said the plan will create a digital security grid aimed at preventing infiltrators from obtaining Aadhaar cards, subsidised ration, housing benefits or any other public welfare support meant exclusively for genuine residents of Uttar Pradesh. The government also intends to dismantle organised rackets that help outsiders secure fake identity papers and citizenship records.

Yogi has chaired multiple high-level meetings over the past week, stating that Uttar Pradesh’s resources belong first to its legitimate citizens. He has emphasised that those who have entered the state illegally and exploited welfare benefits must be removed without delay.

As part of the plan, the state is setting up high-security detention centres to house individuals identified as infiltrators. The centres will have layered surveillance, round-the-clock monitoring and authorised personnel overseeing all movement. According to officials, the security protocols will make any attempt to escape almost impossible.

Advanced forensic tools will be deployed to identify forged documents and trace background details including the duration of stay and networks used to facilitate their entry. Mandatory biometric records will be created for each detainee, including facial scans and fingerprint data, which will be stored in a centralised nationwide database. Names recorded in this negative list will be permanently restricted from accessing any state or central welfare scheme in future.

The govt has described the initiative as a “surgical strike” against infiltrators, forming a key pillar of its Zero Tolerance policy toward illegal migration. Officials believe the crackdown will not only strengthen internal security but also make welfare distribution more transparent by ensuring only deserving beneficiaries are served.