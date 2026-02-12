Uttar Pradesh tables Rs 9.12 lakh crore tax-free Budget for FY27

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday presented a tax-free Budget of Rs 9,12,696 crore for the financial year 2026-27 in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, positioning it as a growth-oriented roadmap with focus on infrastructure, exports, agriculture and energy.



Presenting the Budget, Finance minister Suresh Khanna said the outlay reflects the government’s push for holistic and balanced development, driven by large-scale infrastructure creation and industrial expansion.

Khanna said Uttar Pradesh has topped the Export Preparedness Index 2024 among landlocked states, as per NITI Aayog’s January 2026 report, underlining the state’s rising export competitiveness and improving industrial ecosystem.

On agriculture, he said Uttar Pradesh continues to be the country’s largest agricultural producer and leads national output in wheat, paddy, sugarcane, potatoes, bananas, mangoes, guavas, amla and mint.

Irrigated area has expanded from 21.6 million hectares in 2016-17 to about 27.6 million hectares in 2024-25, while crop intensity rose from 162.7 per cent to 193.7 per cent during the same period.

In the power sector, Khanna said thermal generation capacity has increased by over 55 per cent to 9,120 MW in 2025-26 till December 2025, from 5,878 MW in 2016-17.

Renewable energy capacity has also scaled up, with 2,815 MW of solar projects commissioned so far, reflecting the government’s focus on clean energy.

Citing macroeconomic indicators, the Finance minister said Uttar Pradesh’s gross state domestic product is estimated at Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.4 per cent. Per capita income has more than doubled over the past eight years to Rs 1,09,844 from Rs 54,564 in 2016-17 and is projected to reach Rs 1.20 lakh in 2025-26.

Khanna said the government claims to have lifted around 60 million people out of multidimensional poverty, while the unemployment rate has declined to 2.24 per cent. The state’s ranking in the SDG India Index has improved to 18th in 2023-24 from 29th in 2018-19, he added.

On investments, Khanna said memoranda of understanding worth about Rs 50 lakh crore were signed at the Global Investors Summit held in February 2024, with potential to generate around 10 lakh jobs.

Four groundbreaking ceremonies have so far been held for over 16,000 projects involving investments of about Rs 15 lakh crore.