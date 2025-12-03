Uttar Pradesh shines brighter: Yogi government's historic leap in solar energy

Lucknow: Under the governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is undergoing an energy revolution, thanks to the Solar Energy Policy 2022(Saur Urja Neeti). The state's total solar energy capacity has now reached 1003.64 MW, which is expected to result in an average annual savings of 40 to 60 percent on electricity bills, these savings are reaching to everyone, from large industries to rural consumers. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made it clear by saying that under the vision of 'Viksit UP 2047', all major cities in the state to be developed as Solar Cities in the next 22 years. Experts in the solar energy sector say that such savings will strengthen the state's economy in the long term and will also significantly reduce the burden of electricity consumption.

With the increasing reach of solar energy in the state, approximately 50,000 youth have gained direct employment as technicians, installers, and service staff. Employment opportunities have reached villages and towns, which has positively impacted migration and strengthened the local economy. Additionally, load shedding is being reduced in rural and semi-urban areas. Previously, power outages impacted small businesses such as mills, welding, and processing units, but now their incomes have improved by 10 to 15 percent. Solar energy is becoming a key driver of rural progress.

Uttar Pradesh is now moving towards energy 'self-sufficiency'. Efforts are underway to further strengthen the role of solar energy in this area. As solar energy coverage expands, dependence on conventional power supply will decrease, benefiting industries and small businesses. The Yogi Adityanath government is confident that solar energy will prove to be the economic backbone of the state in the coming years and make Uttar Pradesh a leader in the field of clean energy.

This solar-based transformation is no longer a fantasy, but a visible reality on the ground. The Yogi Adityanath government has aligned energy policy with public welfare and economic progress.

Solar Energy Statistics

- Solar rooftop plants installed in 2.90 lakh homes in the state

- Total grant of Rs 2,600 crore

- 50,000 new jobs created in the solar sector so far