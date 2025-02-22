Uttar Pradesh set to become $1 tn economy by 2029, says CM Yogi

Lucknow: During the question hour on the fourth day of the Assembly’s Budget session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing toward becoming India’s largest economy. He noted that the state’s economy has grown from Rs 12 lakh crore to a projected Rs 27.5 lakh crore and reaffirmed the goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2029.

Criticising the Opposition, CM Yogi remarked that those who refuse to acknowledge India’s progress as a developed nation also question Uttar Pradesh’s economic growth. He emphasised that India has emerged as a major global economy, which may not sit well with those driven by personal agendas. He said, “However, the reality is that India now holds the fifth-largest economy spot globally and is poised to become a $5 trillion economy by 2027.”

Reiterating his vision, CM Yogi assured that by 2029, Uttar Pradesh will achieve a $1 trillion economy milestone and emerge as the largest economy in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that his government has identified 10 key sectors to drive economic growth: industrial development, agriculture, social security, urban development, revenue collection, education, health, tourism, and the service sector. Each sector undergoes a monthly review, with the CM personally conducting a quarterly assessment.

Highlighting the success of the Global Investors Summit 2023, CM Yogi noted that the event attracted investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore, out of which Rs 15 lakh crore has already materialised, leading to the commencement of production in several industries.

Emphasising the state’s financial transformation, he pointed out that Uttar Pradesh’s CD ratio, which once stood at 44 per cent, has now exceeded 60 per cent, indicating that the state’s capital is being reinvested within Uttar Pradesh.