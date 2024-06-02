Uttar Pradesh records 56.92% voter turnout in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded 56.92 per cent voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha

elections, two percentage points less than the 2019 turnout, a senior election official said on Sunday.

The turnout was 59.11 per cent in 2019 for the state, which sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament, the highest in the country.

Out of the 15,41,03,670 electors in the state, where polling was held in all seven-phases of this general elections, 8,77,23,028 exercised their franchise, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

The data stated that of those who voted, 4,64,84,215 were men and 4,12,38,003 women.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said the total polling percentage for the state was 56.92 per cent, 2.19 percentage points less than that of 59.11 per cent in 2019. The polling percentage for men (56.65) saw a drop by 2.08 percentage points in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as compared to that in 2019 (58.73), according to data shared by election officials.

The data showed that the polling percentage for women (57.24) saw a decline of 2.73 percentage points this year as compared to 2019 (59.97).

The officials said the polling percentage for persons of the third gender saw a “significant” increase of more than seven percentage points.

The polling percentage of persons of the third gender was 12.22 as compared to 4.46 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to them.

In this election, 810 persons of the third gender persons cast their votes in the state, compared to 347 in 2019.

The officials also highlighted that the number of women who voted in this Lok Sabha elections was 12.97 lakh more than that of 2019 and for men it was more than 2.04 lakh.

Like the 2024 polls, the 2019 elections were also held in seven phases.

In the first phase in 2024 on April 19, Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 61.11 per cent, in the second phase (April 26) it was 55.19 per cent, in the third phase (May 7) it was 57.55 per cent, in the fourth phase (May 13) it was 58.22 per cent, in the fifth phase (May 20) it was 58.02 per cent, in the sixth phase (May 25) it was 54.04 per cent and in the seventh phase (June 1) it was 55.62 per cent.

The last phase saw voting in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term in the House.

Votes will be counted on June 4 for the 543 parliamentary constituencies in the country.

In 2019, the voter turnout in the first phase was 63.93 per cent, it was 62.44 per cent in the second phase, 61.44 per cent in the third phase, 59.09

per cent in the fourth phase, 58.12 per cent in the fifth phase, 54.49 per cent in the sixth phase and 58.37 per cent in the seventh phase.