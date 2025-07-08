Uttar Pradesh: Polling stations to increase by 12% as ECI issues new directive: CEO Rinwa

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said the number of polling stations across the state is expected to increase by nearly 12 per cent following the ECI’s instructions to ensure that no polling station has more than 1,200 voters.

This move will help voters avoid long queues on polling day, he said.

Rinwa was speaking at a training session for District Magistrates and District Election Officers from 15 districts, held at the Commissioner’s Auditorium in Meerut.

The session covered electoral roll revision, the election process, and relevant rules and laws.

While the number of polling stations across the state is expected to increase by nearly 12 per cent, some districts will possibly see even higher additions, the CEO said.

During the session, the CEO emphasised correcting errors in the voter list, training Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and explained in detail the constitutional provisions, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electoral Rolls Rules, 1960, and various manuals and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Rinwa explained that ERO Net, a central database, is used to prepare the electoral roll. The ECI has also issued specific guidelines regarding who may be appointed as BLOs, and appointments are being made accordingly.

He highlighted that this was the first time such an intensive day-long training programme on electoral rolls is being held outside the election period.

The CEO added that all polling stations must be equipped with basic facilities such as drinking water, separate toilets for men and women, adequate lighting, signage, and ramps for the differently abled.

Officials were also trained on how the BLO mobile application works.