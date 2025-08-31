Uttar Pradesh playing leading role in defence production, says CM

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Taking a significant leap towards realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the defence equipment and drone manufacturing unit, aircraft engine, and defence aerospace test facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event.

Calling the project a milestone in shaping Noida into a defence hub, CM Yogi said: “A nation becomes strong only by striking a balance between ‘shastra’ and ‘shaastra’, and Uttar Pradesh is playing a leading role in defence production.” He added that the new facilities, including advanced drone manufacturing, would prove to be a milestone in shaping Noida into a defence hub, elevating national security to new heights. “The new facilities, including advanced drone manufacturing, would boost national security against electronic warfare, ensuring India no longer remains dependent on foreign powers,” he remarked further. The Chief Minister recalled India’s changing warfare patterns since Independence, citing Operation Sindoor as a turning point that showcased India’s strength and underlined the need to prepare for future challenges. Quoting Guru Dronacharya and Maharana Pratap, he emphasised that peace is secured only through strength: “When the nation is protected with shastra, only then can shaastra flourish.”