Uttar Pradesh plants 37 crore saplings in a day as over million join green drive

Lucknow: In a remarkable display of environmental commitment, more than a million people across Uttar Pradesh came together on Wednesday to plant a staggering 37 crore saplings in a single day under the state-wide plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (One Tree for Mother).

The initiative, aimed at tackling climate change and improving the state’s green cover, is being hailed as one of the largest such efforts globally.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign in Ayodhya by planting peepal, banyan, and neem trees. He also took a selfie with the saplings — a symbolic gesture to inspire public participation. The campaign pays tribute to both Mother Earth and biological mothers, encouraging every citizen to plant a tree in their mother’s name.

Yogi highlighted the environmental strides made under his government over the past eight years. “We have turned a heatwave into a green wave,” he said, adding that the mass plantation drives are not only improving air quality but also mitigating the impacts of climate change.

“Each tree we plant is an investment in our future. Without trees, carbon emissions rise, pollution worsens, and respiratory diseases increase. Ultimately, it leads to premature deaths,” Yogi Adityanath said, urging people to make tree plantation a personal mission.

By 6 pm, officials confirmed that the 37-crore target had been met. Saplings of dozens of native and fruit-bearing species were planted along roadsides, rail tracks, forest lands, and institutional campuses. According to the government, 16 of the planted species were fruit-bearing trees intended to boost biodiversity and economic value.

Participants included 60,182 public representatives, 3.4 crore students, 2.24 crore farmers, nearly 13.5 lakh government employees, 4.7 lakh advocates, over 27,000 voluntary organisations, and 15,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).