Uttar Pradesh: Murder of three gangsters under police protection in just 53 days

Lucknow: Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, known to be closely associated with notorious criminal Mukhtar Ansari, was shot dead in a Lucknow court on Wednesday afternoon. This incident comes just 53 days after the shocking murder of mafia members Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj. Striking similarities can be observed in the execution of these two murders, as both were carried out under police protection in a brazen manner. In the case of the Atiq-Ashraf massacre, the attackers posed as journalists.



Similarly, the assailants who targeted gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari disguised themselves as lawyers, emphasising the audacity of their act. The attacker has been identified as Vijay Yadav, the son of Shyama Yadav from Kerakat district in Jaunpur. A constable named Lal Mohammad was also wounded during the incident. The injured child has been admitted to Balrampur Hospital for medical treatment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The SIT, comprises Mohit Aggarwal, Nilabja Chowdhary, and Praveen Kumar. It has been tasked with completing the investigation within a week and submitting a comprehensive report. Reacting to the murder in the Lucknow court, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state’s law and order situation. He pointed out the absence of a regular Director General of Police (DGP) and raised concerns about the continuous appointment of acting DGPs.

Yadav questioned whether the interests of Delhi and Lucknow were colliding and highlighted the issue of women’s safety, stating that incidents against women were occurring in every district.

He cited the recent murder of a female lawyer in Noida and the assault by MPs from Kannauj on police personnel in an outpost as further evidence of the deteriorating law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, a brief overview of the Ateeq-Ashraf murder case reveals that on the night of April 15, the mafia duo was gunned down at the entrance of Colvin Hospital. Within just 18 seconds, three assailants fired a total of 20 shots, completing the ruthless act. The police arrived at Colvin Hospital with Atiq and Ashraf at 10:36 pm. The incidents of violence, brazen attacks, and murders occurring within court premises and under police protection raise serious concerns about the ability of law enforcement agencies to maintain order and security.

As investigations unfold, the authorities face the challenge of restoring public trust in the criminal justice system and ensuring the safety of citizens in Uttar Pradesh.