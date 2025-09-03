Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow tops in disposal of revenue cases

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s strict monitoring of revenue case disposal is showing strong results across Uttar Pradesh.

Reviewing district-wise cases every month, the CM has ensured a focused

strategy for speedy resolution of disputes.

The August report of the Revenue Court Computerised Management System (RCCMS) has revealed that 3,69,293 revenue cases were disposed of across Uttar Pradesh last month.

Lucknow topped in total disposals, while Jaunpur led at the district court level, maintaining its place

among the top five districts for ten consecutive months, the report added.

Lucknow led the state with 19,178 disposals, followed by Prayagraj (10,693), Gorakhpur (9,560), Jaunpur (8,779), and Barabanki (8,615). District Magistrate Vishakh G Iyer said Lucknow’s performance was the highest in the state.

CM Yogi has given clear instructions that revenue disputes

should be resolved on a priority basis. The aim of this initiative is not only to ensure speedy justice for the public but also to promote transparency and accountability in administration.

Following the CM’s instructions, district magistrates and other concerned officials are actively resolving cases.

Jaunpur DM Dinesh Chandra Singh said, “The revenue cases are being disposed of in a speedy manner as per the intention of CM Yogi Adityanath.