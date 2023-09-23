Uttar Pradesh govt’s Rs 275 crore initiative targets pothole-free ro ads statewide

Lucknow: The Public Works Department of Uttar Pradesh has taken a major step to ensure the state’s roads are free of potholes by allocating a substantial sum of Rs 275 crore for the current year across all districts.



The work on these crucial projects is proceeding at an accelerated pace, with the state government closely monitoring the progress.

‘Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has consistently demonstrated its commitment to enhancing essential infrastructure and facilities across the state, encompassing industrial development and the construction and restoration of vital structures,’ PWD Minister Jitin Prasada said here.

According to data provided by the Public Works Department, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a remarkable 100 per cent success rate in achieving its pothole eradication target for the 2022-23 period. Additionally, 93 per cent of restoration work has already been successfully completed, with efforts underway to address the remaining 7 per cent.

The statistics reveal that the goal of fixing potholes on 100,867 roads managed by 10 different departments across the state has been met.

This achievement, as per the data from the 2022-23 fiscal year, stands at a perfect 100 percent. Furthermore, the restoration of 98,355 roads has reached a completion rate of 93 percent during the 2022-2023 timeframe.

The remaining 7 percent is still under active progress, with the Public Works Department maintaining continuous oversight and scrutiny of all projects.