Uttar Pradesh govt moves to create ‘Kalyan Singh Nagar’ district

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has taken the first steps toward creating a new district named Kalyan Singh Nagar, in a move aimed at honouring the legacy of former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

The proposed district will be carved out by merging parts of Aligarh and Bulandshahr districts, marking a significant addition to the state’s administrative map.

According to official sources, the new district is likely to include Atrauli and

Gangiri tehsils from Aligarh and Dibai tehsil from Bulandshahr.

The proposal was initiated following a request from Rajveer Singh, former MP and son of Kalyan Singh, who urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to recognise his

father’s contribution to the region’s political and social development.

The move is not only seen as an administrative reorganisation but also as a symbolic gesture to commemorate the life and work of Kalyan Singh, whose birthplace Madhauli (Atrauli) and area of political influence Dibai would both be included within the proposed district boundaries.

Acting on the proposal, the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council has directed the district magistrates of Aligarh and Bulandshahr to prepare and submit detailed feasibility reports.

These will assess administrative convenience, population statistics, local infrastructure, and development needs before the final decision is made.

Local residents and leaders have welcomed the plan, saying that naming a district after Kalyan Singh would be a fitting tribute to the late leader, widely respected for his administrative acumen and commitment to Hindutva politics.