Uttar Pradesh emerges as center of India’s largest electoral battle

Lucknow: With the Election Commission gearing up for what is poised to be the world’s biggest electoral showdown, Uttar Pradesh has already plunged into the throes of election fervor.



This state, boasting the largest number of Lok Sabha seats, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape as the NDA seeks to surpass its impressive 2014 tally of 305 seats. In the 2019 elections, the BJP and its allies clinched 64 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Anything less than a comprehensive victory this time could potentially undermine the party’s ambitious target of securing 370 seats, with the alliance eyeing a formidable 400 seats, as projected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As such, Uttar Pradesh emerges as the battleground where the fate of the saffron wave will be ultimately decided.

Bolstered by the unwavering popularity of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP has launched an extensive election machinery to consolidate its position and preempt any anti-incumbency sentiments, particularly against candidates who may face challenges due to the party’s resounding victory in 2014.

On the opposing front, the Samajwadi Party positions itself as the BJP’s most formidable rival, buoyed by its strategic alliance with the Congress.

Leveraging its support base among backward, Dalit, and minority communities, the SP aims to mount a credible challenge to the ruling party’s dominance.

Political analysts contend that the BJP’s electoral strategy heavily relies on its narrative of cultural and religious nationalism, coupled with welfare policies. Recent developments such as construction of Ram Temple and ongoing legal disputes over religious sites like Kashi’s Gyanvapi complex and Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura are expected to further bolster the BJP’s Hindu-centric narrative.