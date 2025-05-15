Uttar Pradesh CM flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra’, says ‘Op Sindoor’ proved India’s resolve

Lucknow: Amid loud chants of patriotism and a sea of tricolours, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday led the Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, asserting that India’s greatest strength lies in its unity and patience, especially in the face of provocation and crisis.

Flagging off the march from his official residence to honour the armed forces for their decisive action under Operation Sindoor, Yogi said: “The entire nation stands tall today because of our soldiers’ courage and the people’s unwavering resolve. Together, they form the bedrock of a strong and self-reliant India.”

Taking direct aim at Pakistan, the Chief Minister said the neighbouring country has repeatedly exposed itself as a failed state by glorifying terrorists. “In Pakistan, politicians and army generals attend the funerals of terrorists. What more proof does the world need of their moral collapse?” he asked.

He warned that India’s tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness. “Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike—it was a message to those who shelter terror: we will not forgive, and we will not forget,” he declared. “Those who disrespect our daughters or challenge our sovereignty will be erased from memory—with no one left to mourn them.”

The yatra, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, BJP cadres, ex-servicemen, and youth, featured a 2,000-foot-long national flag carried through the streets of Lucknow in a powerful display of solidarity.

Yogi extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian armed forces, and the citizens of India for the success of Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the brutal terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. “While the world condemned the act, Pakistan remained silent. We gave them every opportunity to correct course. But they chose arrogance—and we responded with action,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, over 100 terrorists and their key supporters were neutralised on the first day of the operation. “The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force acted in unison to protect our nation’s pride. The world has now seen that India does not provoke—but it will respond with full might when provoked,” he asserted.